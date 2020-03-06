Free Fire: Holi event is coming to Free Fire from March 6

Holi event is coming

Holi is just around on the corner and Garena is bringing a new event in Free Fire to celebrate the occasion. The event starts on March 6, where players will be rewarded for completing simple tasks in the game. The rewards include Pink Heaven, Cheetah, Skyline, Flaming Wolf, Monster, & Carnival M4A1 Gun Boxes.

Although the event starts on March 6, the “Start your colour challenge” which is a part of the Holi celebration event will start on March 10. As of now, the colour challenge section is not opening in the game and will most likely open on March 10.

However, the challenge will be most likely a token-based challenge where players need to complete basic tasks in order to earn event tokens. These tokens then can be exchanged for exclusive rewards that are a part of the event.

Garena is yet to reveal the full details for the event, but expect it to arrive pretty soon. Apart from the Holi event, Garena is also celebrating Women’s day by bringing a special event to the game. Similar to the Holi event, players can earn a bunch of free rewards from the Women’s day event by completing basic missions in the game.