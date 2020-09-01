Free Fire: How to do 100% bonus top-up for diamonds

The third-anniversary celebration of Free Fire has just concluded, and over three years, the game has witnessed steady growth. Just like any other title on the mobile platform, it features an abundance of gun skins, costumes bundles, characters, pets and other in-game items.

All the players know that to obtain these in-game items, they are required to spend the in-game currency – diamonds. For many, diamonds are costly, and such users look for alternative ways to procure this in-game currency at a lower cost.

In this article, we discuss a way in which you can get a booster when purchasing diamonds in the game.

Also read: Free Fire redeem codes for today (1st September 2020)

Free Fire: How to do a 100% bonus top-up for diamonds

You can get this massive bonus by purchasing diamonds from GamesKharido.in. However, there is a small catch; only first-time users will be able to avail this option.

Follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds from this website:

Step 1: You have to visit the official Games Kharido website (link above).

Step 2: Log in either via Facebook or your Free Fire user ID.

Advertisement

Login to your account on Games Kharido via Facebook or Free Fire ID

Step 3: Next, select the required mode of payment and the number of diamonds to purchase.

Select the number of diamonds to top-up

Step 4: You will receive the diamonds soon after making a successful payment.

Prices of diamonds and available payment methods on Games Kharido

Here are the cost of diamonds on the website:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + 5600

Payment methods: