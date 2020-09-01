Free Fire features various fascinating skins, attractive costume bundles, and several other in-game items. These are desired by a lot of people and are very challenging to resist.
The players are required to spend diamonds to obtain these in-game assets. However, it is not a feasible option for everyone, as the diamonds cost a substantial amount of money.
Redeem codes are the best alternative way to acquire in-game skins and costume bundles. However, these codes usually have a redemption limit set upon them.
Free Fire redeem codes for today (1st September 2020)
- SPEHGMMM2WCV
- SPEHGF4X5KCR
- SPEHG93UK2LW
- SPEHGR4EDEVQ
- SPEHG8QTJHRT
- SPEHGPG93UDU
- SPEHGDHDSCUQ
- SPEHGGM5HB8C
- SPEHGC3AR9XH
- SPEHGN6XMDBY
- SPEHGHU4CDCC
- SPEHGQZKVXJC
- SPEHG63UZRCQ
- SPEHG8YJMUJ5
- SPEHGNS3FV2T
- SPEHGFAYUX6Z
- SPEHG8QMN2BQ
- SPEHGHCPWF3N
- SPEHGV3UD82D
- SPEHG388XLVA
- SPEHGB2ANRF9
- SPEHG3E8BZKR
- SPEHG3MYQAPA
- SPEHG5CCC779
- SPEHGYKY57A7
- SPEHGBZ4H4WN
- SPEHGYFLSVGX
- SPEHG49UUSML
- SPEHGHEN2Y2W
- SPEHGU44X755
- SPEHG34U5EED
- SPEHG7XFPRR3
- SPEHGCDMR33L
- SPEHGHQSHM3E
- SPEHG9HU846Y
- SPEHGZETZR2Q
- SPEHG6VLWUXT
- SPEHGCEJGY36
- SPEHGYBQDUUN
- SPEHG9ERE4PV
- SPEHGELQ4TUE
- SPEHGU5UVH8F
- SPEHGEEWMZYR
- SPEHGYM8SJS2
- SPEHGXWSGGNZ
- SPEHGBCHCC95
- SPEHGFKHZL8Y
- SPEHGEZM3NYA
- SPEHGZCFDG57
- SPEHGA9FXRA6
- SPEHG9JPNAQ8
- SPEHGFWRYMY4
- SPEHGAUVU4RC
- SPEHG3PPSGG6
- SPEHGSN285DG
- SPEHGGGX5FPV
- SPEHG9VXGEDD
- SPEHGWBNMTPR
- SPEHGHMEAD6Z
- SPEHGYKWC9FD
- SPEHG5ARXT4K
- SPEHGMDVUDJR
- SPEHGHGH9S7L
- SPEHGKWHGSW9
- SPEHGVEABSUR
- SPEHGG87W5D2
- SPEHGUTT5MLU
- SPEHGZZDJGVD
- SPEHGB488FLB
- SPEHG48AM72U
- SPEHG89NJQ7P
- SPEHGDE7FXT3
- SPEHG944JU6T
- SPEHGDUMU6Z4
- SPEHGVNJGDFM
- SPEHGX8D33ZL
- SPEHGYG8EACT
- SPEHGHSMLMCT
- SPEHGRED9NU6
- SPEHGACMN3WN
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire
Follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in Free Fire:
Step 1: Visit the Redemption Centre present on the official website of Garena Free Fire. You can also click this link to visit the page.
Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account.
(Note: The players who use a guest account will not be able to apply the redeem codes)
Step 3: Enter the Redeem code and click on the Confirm button.
Step 4: If the code is applied successfully, then you will obtain the rewards from the vault tab. Any in-game currency will be directly credited to your account.
If you encounter an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that it has been exhausted and cannot be used further.
