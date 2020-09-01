Free Fire features various fascinating skins, attractive costume bundles, and several other in-game items. These are desired by a lot of people and are very challenging to resist.

The players are required to spend diamonds to obtain these in-game assets. However, it is not a feasible option for everyone, as the diamonds cost a substantial amount of money.

Redeem codes are the best alternative way to acquire in-game skins and costume bundles. However, these codes usually have a redemption limit set upon them.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (1st September 2020)

SPEHGB2ANRF9

SPEHG3E8BZKR

SPEHG3MYQAPA

SPEHG5CCC779

SPEHGYKY57A7

SPEHGBZ4H4WN

SPEHGYFLSVGX

SPEHG49UUSML

SPEHGHEN2Y2W

SPEHGU44X755

SPEHG34U5EED

SPEHG7XFPRR3

SPEHGCDMR33L

SPEHGHQSHM3E

SPEHG9HU846Y

SPEHGZETZR2Q

SPEHG6VLWUXT

SPEHGCEJGY36

SPEHGYBQDUUN

SPEHG9ERE4PV — [Free Fire] - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) August 31, 2020

SPEHGMMM2WCV

SPEHGF4X5KCR

SPEHG93UK2LW

SPEHGR4EDEVQ

SPEHG8QTJHRT

SPEHGPG93UDU

SPEHGDHDSCUQ

SPEHGGM5HB8C

SPEHGC3AR9XH

SPEHGN6XMDBY

SPEHGHU4CDCC

SPEHGQZKVXJC

SPEHG63UZRCQ

SPEHG8YJMUJ5

SPEHGNS3FV2T

SPEHGFAYUX6Z

SPEHG8QMN2BQ

SPEHGHCPWF3N

SPEHGV3UD82D

SPEHG388XLVA

SPEHG5ARXT4K

SPEHGMDVUDJR

SPEHGHGH9S7L

SPEHGKWHGSW9

SPEHGVEABSUR

SPEHGG87W5D2

SPEHGUTT5MLU

SPEHGZZDJGVD

SPEHGB488FLB

SPEHG48AM72U

SPEHG89NJQ7P

SPEHGDE7FXT3

SPEHG944JU6T

SPEHGDUMU6Z4

SPEHGVNJGDFM

SPEHGX8D33ZL

SPEHGYG8EACT

SPEHGHSMLMCT

SPEHGRED9NU6

SPEHGACMN3WN

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the Redemption Centre present on the official website of Garena Free Fire. You can also click this link to visit the page.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account.

(Note: The players who use a guest account will not be able to apply the redeem codes)

Step 3: Enter the Redeem code and click on the Confirm button.

Step 4: If the code is applied successfully, then you will obtain the rewards from the vault tab. Any in-game currency will be directly credited to your account.

If you encounter an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that it has been exhausted and cannot be used further.

