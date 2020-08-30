NOBRU's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The gradual rise in popularity of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform has laid the foundation for the mobile eSports industry to bloom. The competitive Free Fire scene is also steadily growing, as a result.

Bruno Goes, popularly known by his in-game alias NOBRU, is a popular professional Free Fire player who plays for Corinthians and is also a renowned content creator from Brazil. He is a prominent member of the team and won the Free Fire World Series 2019 with them.

This article discusses his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

NOBRU’s Free Fire ID

NOBRU’s Free Fire ID is 28159683, and his in-game name is SCCP NOBRUBK. He is also the part of the guild CORINTHIANS.

NOBRU’s stats

All-time stats

Lifetime stats

Bruno Goes has played 8,224 squad games and triumphed in 1,837 of them, having a win rate of 22.33%. He has also notched 21,002 kills for a brilliant K/D ratio of 3.29. When it comes to the duo mode, he has 336 Booyahs in the 2,112 games, and has an excellent K/D ratio of 3.5. The Brazilian has played 4,335 games in the solo mode, winning 657 of them for an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 4.69.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, NOBRU has played 16 solo games and has emerged victorious in five of those. He also has 116 kills to his name for a mind-boggling K/D ratio of 10.55. The YouTuber has also played 25 duo games and has 107 kills to his name.

NOBRU has also played five squad games.

His YouTube channel

NOBRU started creating content over one and a half years ago. Since then, there has been no looking back. His channel has grown exponentially over this time frame, and he currently has over 10 million subscribers. He also has over 550 million combined views on his videos.

You can click here to visit his channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

