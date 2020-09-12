Free Fire: How to claim free 'Jai costume bundle'

Garena, the developers of Free Fire, recently revealed the much-awaited Jai character and introduced the #BeTheHero event in the game, which lets you claim this character for free.

For those who don't know, this character has been introduced as part of the collaboration between Free Fire and Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Jai, however, isn't the first character in the game based on a real-life personality.

It boasts a unique ability called Raging Reload, which automatically reloads the gun's magazine by 10% of its maximum capacity after taking down an opponent.

During the #BeTheHero event, you can claim several rewards related to the character at no cost. One such prize is the Jai costume bundle, claimable between 13th September to 15th September.

How to claim the 'Jai costume bundle' for no cost in Free Fire

#BeTheHero event in Free Fire

Before claiming your reward, make sure that you have enough golden magazines, which are essential to acquire it. To earn golden magazines, you need to complete daily missions listed in the 13/9 tab of the events section.

Once you collect enough golden magazines, follow these steps to claim a free Jai costume bundle:

Open Free Fire between 13th September and 15th September. Visit the events section and navigate to the #BeTheHero event. Scroll down and locate the Jai costume bundle. Hit the claim button and spend the golden magazines that you earned by completing daily missions. Equip the costume from your account's wardrobe.

The bundle includes the outfit and displays his unique animation on the spawn island.

Jai costume bundle claim section

Apart from this exclusive bundle, players can also claim the Jai character for free by solving a jigsaw puzzle. The pieces to complete this puzzle can be acquired from 10th September. Once you obtain all these pieces, you can quickly redeem this famous character.