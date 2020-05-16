Free Fire: How to download Free Fire OB22 Advance Server APK?

Garena Free Fire OB22 Advance Server Registration

Before rolling out an OB update on the global servers, Garena Free Fire tests the latest features in a closed server called the Advance Server. Players need to register for the same, and the registrations for the Free Fire OB22 Advance Server have begun. These are only available for Android devices, and players can register till 24th May 2020.

The users can provide Garena with feedback about the new features, and the creators would then use the reviews to make changes. The registration for the Advance Server is done in two batches, and the server opens with the second batch of the registration.

Here are some simple steps to download the Free Fire Advance Server:

Steps to Download Free Fire OB22 Advance Server

Steps for Free Fire OB22 Registration

The Free Fire Advance Server requires a Facebook account linked to the game. So, users should link their Facebook account with Free Fire. If you don't have a Facebook account, you will have to create one.

Once you have done so, you can follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website of the Free Fire Advance Server. Scroll down a bit and click on the Login via Facebook option on the screen. After successful login, you will be redirected towards the registration page. In the registration form, fill your full name, e-mail address and mobile number. Make sure that the e-mail address and the contact number are entered correctly. After entering the details, click on the Submit button, and the download page will appear. You will be able to download the Free Fire Advance Server APK from 20th May 2020. After the APK file is available to download, click on the Download APK button, and the download will start automatically. After the download is complete, navigate to the Downloads folder, and open the downloaded file. Allow installation of unknown sources, by navigating to Settings>Safety, and Privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. After completion of the installation, open the Free Fire Advanced Server app, and Sign In using your linked Facebook account.

Download Free Fire OB22 Advance Server

The Free Fire Advance Server is available only for Android devices, and players can acquire free diamonds as a reward for reporting a bug in the game.

Recently, Free Fire introduced the Spunk Web event, where players can get Incubator Vouchers, Spine Parachute, Spine Skyboard, Filler items, etc.

You can watch the following video to learn more about the event:

