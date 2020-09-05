Free Fire: How to earn free diamonds by playing in advance servers

Free Fire has one of the best cosmetics among mobile battle royale games and its developers, Garena, are well-known for their generosity when it comes to giving out free characters and cosmetics via in-game events.

Players can buy in-game cosmetics and weapon skins using diamonds (in-game currency) but they would need to spend real money to purchase these diamonds.

Fortunately for players, Garena are now providing a golden opportunity for the users to earn free diamonds just by reporting some bugs in the advance servers of Free Fire.

Earning free diamonds in Free Fire using advance servers

Free Fire players have an opportunity to play in the advance servers, where they will not only experience pre-released content but will also get free diamonds by reporting bugs to the developers.

To do this, players first need to register themselves in the Free Fire advance server and download the game while the servers are online.

You can also follow our guide to register yourself in the latest advance server of Free Fire. As there are a limited number of places in the advance servers, players will just have to hope for the best when they register.

If you do make the cut, here is how you can earn diamonds in the game:

1) Players will have to find bugs in the game and report them on the website via their account. They shall be rewarded 100 diamonds per bug reported.

2) If you are working in teams and have reported a huge number of bugs, you will be eligible for a grand prize of 3000 diamonds.

Diamonds can be obtained by reporting bugs in Free Fire advance server

This is a great way to test the new aspects of Free Fire before the game server gets released in the public servers. Moreover, the decision to incentivise players to look for bugs will also provide a smoother experience to the actual players of the game. It is certainly a win-win situation for both the developers and the players.

