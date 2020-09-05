Garena Free Fire has been one of the most successful battle royale games in the video game industry. The game has an interesting approach to the battle royale experience as it adds special abilities to in-game characters to augment their gunplay.

There are a variety of features, like cosmetics and pets, which make Free Fire a solid battle royale choice. While most of the matches take place in the official public servers, there is also an advance server which allows players to experience new in-game features before it gets released on the main official servers.

In this article, we will be talking about you can register yourself to be a part of the Free Fire advance servers.

A step-by-step guide to register for Free Fire advance server

Step #1- You will first need to visit the official website of the Free Fire advance servers or you can simply click here.

Step #2- You will then have to click on 'Login via Facebook'. (Make sure that your existing Free Fire account is linked with your Facebook ID)

Step #3- After that, you simply need to fill up the required details and make your account.

Step #4- You will notice that the server is closed right now. However, you can keep a close eye to see when it opens next. (Speculated date: 10 September 2020)

Players can even earn free diamonds in the Free Fire advance server by just hunting bugs and reporting them to the developers. This way, the game becomes bug-free and you earn diamonds for your hard work.

This is a great opportunity to generate diamonds in the game but keep in mind that not everyone can get access to these open advance servers.

