Free Fire: How to fix Free Fire Date and Time error?

Free Fire Date and Time error fixed

Free Fire players are currently encountering a strange error while opening the game. A huge number of players started getting an error which read: 'Please make sure the time and date on your device is correct'. Now, even though the date and time on the devices are correct, the issue is still there.

It might be a bug that will be solved by the developers soon but till then, you can play the game by using the trick mentioned below. Here is the complete guide to fix the Free Fire Time and Date error.

Steps to Fix Free Fire Date and Time Error

Steps to solve Free Fire Date and Time Error

The trick mentioned below is working for most of the players and they are now able to play the game without any problem:

Quit the Free Fire game in your device and go to the Settings. Navigate to the Date and Time section in the device settings. Turn off the Automatic Date and Time option along with the Automatic Time Zone option. Now set the Date manually to some other day say 29th May 2020. Then, go back to the home screen and open the Free Fire game. You will be able to enter the game without encountering the error.

If you still encounter the problem, you can contact the Garena Free Fire customer help center and submit your ticket. The customer service agents will get back to you as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the official release date of the Free Fire OB22 Update has been announced and the update will hit the global servers on 3rd June 2020. The latest upcoming update will bring a new character Wolfrahh, pet Falco, M28B sniper gun and much more.

