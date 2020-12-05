Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of the renowned battle royale title Garena Free Fire. They have become an indispensable part of the popular title and players require them to obtain most of the exclusive in-game items.

Apart from this, the users need the currency to purchase the Elite Pass and change their IGN.

However, the currency isn’t free. Users have to spend money from their own pockets to purchase diamonds. The developers of Free Fire regularly run various top-up offers that provide players with a better bargain. Currently, a 100% top-up bonus event is underway.

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide to how players can avail of the 100% top-up bonus in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire: How to get 100% bonus diamond top-up

Free Fire in a post on their social media handles has announced that the players receive a 100% bonus while purchasing diamonds. This will go on till 11th December.

However, every user will receive a maximum of 1000 diamonds as a bonus.

Follow the steps given below to get a 100% bonus diamond top-up.

Step 1: Tap the diamond icon on the top left corner of the screen and various top-up options will appear.

Click on the 'Diamond' icon.

Step 2: Purchase the desired number of diamonds.

The various top-up options

(Note: The bonus diamonds will not be automatically credited to the account and users will have to manually claim them from the event section.)

Step 3: After the top-up is successful, tap the 'Calendar' icon.

Press on the 'Calendar' icon

Step 4: Select the 100% Bonus Top-up option under the events tab.

100% Bonus Top Up event

Step 5: Click on the claim button to get the corresponding amount of diamonds.

This offer provides the players with a perfect opportunity to get twice the value for their purchases.

