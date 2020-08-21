Free Fire: How to get DJ Alok for a discount

Characters play an essential role in Free Fire. The game currently offers around 31 characters. Apart from Adam and Eve, each character has special abilities that help players in their journey to victory.

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire courtesy of his impressive ability called ‘Drop the Beat’.

Players can obtain this character by spending diamonds. However, Free Fire also offers users a discount on the character during certain events.

In this article, we will discuss how you can get the Alok character for a discount.

How to get Alok character in Free Fire for a discount?

You can get the Alok character in Garena Free Fire for 199 diamonds

The Alok character is already available at a massive 67% discount, which amounts to 199 diamonds, in the Brazil region. The character bundle is also available at a discount. However, this discount hasn’t been made available for users in the Indian region yet.

It is rumoured that the discounted rate for the character could be made available in the Indian region on 22nd August i.e., tomorrow. This would provide users with an excellent opportunity to purchase this character at a lower price than usual.

To purchase the Alok character, you will have to go to the store by clicking on the store option present on the main screen. You can then purchase the character by navigating through the characters tab.

Alok's ability

As stated earlier, Alok's ability is called ‘Drop the Beat.’ It is an active ability that creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and also replenishes 5 HP per second for 5 seconds.

At the highest level, this ability creates an aura of 5m that increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP for 10 seconds.

