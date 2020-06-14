Free Fire: How to get Falcon pet in the game

Falcon is the first flying pet that has been added to Free Fire.

Players can obtain Falcon's skin by claiming the login reward on 14th June

How to get Falco and its skin in Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. Various unique features of the game keep the players engaged, pets being one of them. Pets have now become an essential aspect of the game. They follow the players on the map.

Pets bring a new feel to the game for some players, as they have various abilities that help players in the game. These abilities provide the players with multiple advantages in combat. As of now, there are ten pets that the players can get in the game. Every pet has its own unique set of skins.

The newest pet that has been introduced to the game is Falcon. With the arrival of the new event Beach Party, players get an opportunity to get Falcon and its Hellfire skin. The players can claim Falcon by logging into Free Fire on the 14th of June. To get the skin, players would have to play one game with their friends.

Players facing error to claim Falco

Players are experiencing an error.

Unfortunately, some players are facing an error and are unable to get Falcon and its skin. A message pop up states that the event is open only for specific devices.

It now looks like the event is device-specific. More clarity on this is yet to come. We will get to know if the issue is with the game's servers or if the event is device-specific.

Players are hoping that they will get more clarity on this issue and Garena will quickly resolve it. Falco is the first flying pet in the game, and the players can't wait to claim it. However, they need to wait for Garena to sort this issue out.