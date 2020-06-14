SK Sabir Boss Free Fire ID, sensitivity settings and more

Presenting the Free Fire ID and sensitivity settings of SK Sabir Boss,

SK Sabir Boss is one of the best Free Fire players in India.

Image Credit: Bengalboys Gamers

Free Fire is a popular free-to-play battle royale video game developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena in 2017.

Just like other battle royale games, players in Free Fire drop into a barren island, find weapons and eliminate other players to be the last one standing.

Its character-based game-play system is unique to the game. In Free Fire, you can choose different characters to enhance your chances of survival. These characters have special in-game abilities.

Since its launch, Free Fire has been a fan-favourite and became the most downloaded mobile game in 2019 while also receiving the award for 'Best Popular Vote Game' from Google Play Store.

SK Sabir Boss is an Indian Free Fire player who boasts a massive KDA ratio. He is considered one of best Free Fire players in India. His playstyle consists of a two-finger traditional style. In this article, we explore SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire profile and playing style.

SK Sabir Boss Free Fire ID:

The Free Fire ID of SK Sabir Boss is 55479535. Here are his current statistics in the Free Fire game:

SK Sabir Boss Statistics

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire statistics are phenomenal. Especially during squads, he has played a total of 22,502 matches in which he has earned 7,488 wins and has garnered an impressive kill-record of 81,289.

SK Sabir Boss' Sensitivity Settings while playing Free Fire:

Gamers are always debating over the best sensitivity setting for getting the most optimal results in their matches. On that note, here are SK Sabir Boss's sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Basic Settings:

Graphics- Standard

Notch Screen-Off

Mini Map- Rotating.

Sensitivity:

General- 75

Red Dot- 100

2x Scope- 65

4x Scope- 74

AWM Scope- 48.

(Settings credit- MCOT! Free Fire)