M82B gun in Free Fire: All you need to know

The new sniper rifle 'M82B' in Garena Free Fire has been catching the eye of players across the globe.

What are the best ways of using the M82B Sniper rifle in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game that is available on mobile phones both on Android as well as iOS devices. Unlike other games in this genre, Free Fire has a unique set of characters that directly affect the gameplay.

The characters have in-game passive abilities, which give them an upper hand against other players in the game.

Free Fire was the 'Most downloaded mobile game' in 2019 and received the award for 'Best Popular Vote Game' by Google Play Store. Thus, it is a game adored by fans in India and across the world.

Free Fire has a plethora of weapons for players to choose from. Starting from the bursty SMGs to the skilful Snipers in the game, we take a deeper look into one of the more popular guns, the new M82B rifle.

M82B Sniper Rifle in Free Fire

In one of the recent updates, Free fire introduced a new sniper rifle called 'M82B' into the game.

Free Fire Weapon M82B

This gun has one of the best stats in the game and it has many special capabilities as well. Sniper rifles are typically damage loaded but this gun has a good mixture of accuracy and has a magazine of 8 bullets.

One of the special qualities of this weapon is that it can penetrate vehicles and ice walls. Therefore, you can use this weapon as an offensive tool for the enemies, who prefer to hide behind their ice walls.

Best ways and tips for using the M82B in Free Fire

1. Use this sniper to break ice walls- This is the speciality of this weapon. Therefore, use this special ability to break ice walls and rush the enemy to surprise them. This is a great way to look for kills in the game.

2. Sniper Switch- This is a process to eliminate the 'reload time' of the snipers. To do process this, you need to have two sniper rifles and as soon as you shoot the first bullet; you need to change to the next sniper that follow that shot with another sniper shot. This process increases your accuracy significantly.

