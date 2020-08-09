Free Fire: How to get a free character from the 3rd Anniversary event

Free Fire has a wide variety of characters that the players can unlock over the period. Not all of the characters can be procured for free, and the players need to use several in-game currencies to purchase them.

The 3rd Anniversary of the game is on the horizon, and Garena is offering the players an opportunity to win themselves a free character. In this article, we discuss how this offer can be availed.

Free Fire: How to get a free character from the Anniversary event

Garena Free Fire, on their official Facebook page, announced that the players would be able to get one of the in-game characters for free on 23rd August.

However, there is a pre-requisite laid down by Garena. The players will have to share the event post to unlock the pool of characters.

There are three milestones, and crossing each of them will allow access to a specific set of characters.

Upon reaching 150,000 shares, five characters will be unlocked.

Upon reaching 300,000 shares, 15 characters will be unlocked.

Upon reaching 400,000 shares, 26 characters will be unlocked.

It is essential to note that the duration for sharing the post is 8th to 11th August.

As of now, the second milestone has already been surpassed. With this pace, the 3rd milestone will undoubtedly be broken soon. However, the hardest part of this process is the section of characters. Since the players can obtain only one of them, it will be a difficult choice to make.

It is a win-win situation for them, as they are guaranteed to receive a free character. According to rumours, the game will see more updates pouring in as the days pass.

