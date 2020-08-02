How to download Free Fire 3volution app

Free Fire 3VOLUTION update went live a few days ago, and various new features were added to the game. The update introduced Luqueta (Character), Mr Waggor (Pet), AUG (Gun), and more to Free Fire. As is the case with all the significant updates, player ranks were reset this time too.

In this article, we discuss the process to download the Free Fire 3VOLUTION application on smartphones.

How to download Free Fire 3VOULTION app

There are two ways through which the players can download the application, and they are- Google Play Store and APK + OBB files.

Google Play Store

Free Fire on Google Play Store

To download Free Fire from the Google Play Store, the players need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app.

Step 2: Search for Free Fire using the search bar.

Step 3: Click on the Download button. As the application size is pretty huge, it would take some time to download.

APK and OBB files

APK File Download: Click here

OBB File Download: Click here

The following steps need to be followed in order to download Free Fire through 3VOULTIOn APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from unknown sources’ option in the device settings.

Step 3: Install the APK but do not open it.

Step 4: Copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (If no such folder exists, create one!)

Step 5: Launch the game and enjoy the new features added to the game with the 3VOLUTION update.

The size of the APK file is around 46 MB, while the OBB files have a 512 MB size. Users should make sure that their device has enough storage space before they install the game.

