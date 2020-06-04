Free Fire diamonds. Image: YouTube.

While playing Free Fire, if you are wondering what else to indulge in, then one of the things that you might want to do, is get your hands on Free Fire diamonds. With the help of these diamonds you can buy cool skins for your weapons and vehicles. You can also strut around in quirky costumes. So, if you want to enjoy Free Fire to the fullest, here are a few ways by which you can get diamonds for free or for cheap, legally.

How to get Free Fire diamonds legally

1. Online Surveys

Google Opinion Rewards. Image: Google Play.

There are many apps like Google Opinion Rewards that reward people once they complete a survey. You will either get money or Google Play Store credits for doing the survey. You can use this money/credit to buy diamonds.

2. Game Events

Indulge in in-game events. Image: Malavida.

If you are a Free Fire player, you must have noticed the events that frequently take place in the game. These events sometimes offer diamonds for free or at a discount.

3. 100% Top Up Bonus

100% Top Up Bonus. Image: Mobile Mode Gaming.

Garena recently introduced a platform from where first timers can get a 100% Top Up Bonus. Here they can buy diamonds by paying a particular amount and get double amount of diamons. Basically, they will get twice the diamonds they have paid for. Find out more, here.

4. Memberships

Become a member. Image: YouTube.

Another legal way to get more diamonds is by getting a membership. The weekly membership costs Rs. 159 and the monthly membership is worth Rs. 599. This makes buying diamonds a lot cheaper and also provides you with many benefits.

5. New apps

GrabPoints. Image: Twitter.

You can also increase the number of diamonds that you have by downloading new apps. You can visit websites like GrabPoints and download apps to get Google Play credits. You can utilize these credits for buying the number of diamonds you want.