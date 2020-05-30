Free Fire: How to get Free Fire diamonds in 2020

How to get free diamonds?

The fast-paced battle royale game, Free Fire, has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The players compete against each other to get the coveted “Booyah!” on various maps. Unlike other battle royale games, which usually have 100 players. Free Fire offers a different aesthetic and consists of only 50 players.

The in-game currency of free fire is called diamonds. This currency is used to get exclusive clothes (costumes), parachutes, crates and skins.

Every player yearns for these items, though it doesn’t change the gameplay in any significant manner. Not everyone can spend money to purchase these diamond, so free fire players look around for other ways

On that note, here are the ways in which the players can earn free diamonds legally in free fire.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire

# 1 Swagbucks

Swagbucks - one of the most popular GPT sites

Swagbucks is the go to site for many Free Fire players. It is a GPT sites where the users need to complete certain tasks to earn Swagbucks (SB), their on-site currency. SB can be used to purchase the gift vouchers of various e-commerce stores and then to purchase Diamonds in Free Fire.

#2 Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards

This app has over 100 thousand downloads and is rated 4.4 on Google play store. It is quite similar to Swagbucks, but it has additional offers such as, downloading specific applications and answering quizzes. The withdrawal procedure is almost similar to Swagbucks.

#3 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion reward

This application is developed by Google. It rewards the players with Google Play credits for answering simple survey questions. These credits can be used to purchase the diamonds. The frequency and reward of the survey varies from person to person. The app has over 10 million downloads on Google play store and is rated 4.3.

