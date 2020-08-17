Free Fire: How to get free permanent Scar-L gun skin

Free Fire is one of the best battle royale games when it comes to gun skins, outfit sets and availability of characters.

Attaining these skins is, however, not an easy task, especially for freebie users, as it requires some monetary investment. As a result, players are often on the lookout for alternative methods to get free permanent gun skins in Free Fire.

Garena recently introduced a new event in the game, which is set to be incredibly beneficial for players as it rewards them with a free Scar L-Violet Terror skin. Moreover, players can keep this fantastic skin in their inventory forever.

Steps to get free permanent Scar-L gun skin in Free Fire

Open the game and log in to your Free Fire account.

Head over to the events section and find 'Perm Gun Skin' event.

Tap on it and claim your free rewards.

Log in in the game for 28 consecutive days to store it permanently in your account.

Event Duration: 5 August - 6 September

Rewards: Scar-Violet Terror, Diamond voucher, UMP-Violet Terror and M104-Violet Terror

Players are highly recommended to participate in this event as Garena is offering various exciting rewards for merely opening the game.

About Free Fire Battle Royale

Free Fire is a battle royale mobile game that was released back in 2017. It is a free-to-play game that is developed and published by Garena.

The game is very much a traditional battle royale game where a set number of people are released in a remote location, where they will have to survive using all the weapons and gears they can find.

In Free Fire, 50 players jump from a plane on an abandoned island, and the last remaining player wins the game.

