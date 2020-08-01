Free Fire: How to get Miguel character for free in the game

Free Fire's latest OB23 update has resulted in increased levels of excitement among the game's players. With the launch of a fresh clash-squad mode and a brand-new character named Luqueta, Garena has significantly enhanced the gaming experience for Free Fire fans.

Besides the launch of the latest update, Garena has now announced a new collaboration on their official social media handles- one that will particularly excite players who are fond of getting free characters from the game.

Garena collaboration with Amazon Prime

Garena officials recently unveiled its exclusive partnership with gigantic video streaming service Amazon Prime Video. With this collaboration, players with an Amazon Prime subscription will be allowed to claim the Miguel character for free in Garena Free Fire.

How to claim Miguel character for free in Garena Free Fire?

Event rewards

It is important to note that a subscription to Amazon Prime is necessary for players to claim the Miguel character. An Amazon Prime membership costs Rs.129 per month and Rs. 999 per year. Follow the steps below to claim your free reward:

Open Garena Free Fire in your phone. Tap on the Free Rewards with Amazon Prime event banner. Click on the 'Login with Amazon' button and sign in to your Amazon account. After successful login, you can claim your free rewards.

Apart from the Miguel character, players will also get various other prime rewards in the future. Players who are planning to bag all of these rewards are advised to subscribe to Amazon Prime's one-year plan.

About Miguel

Miguel character

Miguel is a 26-year-old special-forces soldier coming from Brazil with a Crazy Slayer ability. He's also called Jose, which is his code name at the Special Forces. Miguel is one of 24 different characters available in Free Fire.