Updated Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 2020: How to redeem them

Garena Free Fire offers a variety of characters, pets, gun skins, outfits and other exclusive items. All these items can be purchased from the in-game store by spending diamonds. These diamonds, however, cost a lot, so players are often on the lookout for alternative ways and hacks that can be used to acquire them.

While there are some legal methods to acquire them, like getting money from some apps, they consume a lot of time. Redeem Codes are quite useful in this scenario. All a player has to do is go to the Free Fire Redemption Center to redeem them.

Latest Free Fire Redeem Codes 2020

Latest redeem codes

The codes listed below have been tested once and work fine. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible as they will expire soon. Keep in mind that they might not work for every player since some of the redeem codes are account specific.

2C95SVXFS3JS

2C95S2C7XKHA

2C95SGGUGQQY

2C95SRUCNKT9

2C95SN8QEVF9

👀



How to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Code

Redeem Code

Visit the Free Fire Redemption Center or website.

Login to your Free Fire account on the website. Players can use four different methods to login.

Copy any code from the above list and paste it under 'Redeem your Code'.

Click on the Submit button and close the browser.

Now, open Free Fire game in your device.

You can collect your rewards by navigating to the vault tab located in the game lobby.

Here is a demonstration video of how you can redeem the codes on the redemption website:

Free Fire recently released its OB23 update, which has added a bunch of exciting features including character Luqueta, pet Mr. Waggor, a new lobby and spawn island, Bermuda Remastered and much more.

The update is available to download from Google Playstore and the Apple Store, and the size of the update is 391 MB.

