Free Fire: How to send a friend request

Free Fire is an exceptional battle royale game, and playing with friends makes the experience even more fun. To this end, the developers have added an option that enables players to add friends and play with them.

But many do not know how they can do so, and hence, in this article, we discuss how to send friend requests in the game.

How to send friend requests in Garena Free Fire

It is very simple and straightforward to send a friend request, and players have to follow these steps if they wish to do so:

Step 1: Open Free Fire, and click on the friend’s icon present on the top of the screen of the main menu.

Click on the friends icon

Step 2: The friend list opens; press the add tab.

Add friends option

Step 3: Using the search option, search for that person using their IGN or User ID.

Search for a player

Step 4: Click on the ‘+’ symbol present on the right side to send a friend request once their profile appears.

Press on the '+' icon

If they accept the request, they will be added to the list of in-game friends.

How to play with an in-game friend in Free Fire

For those who do not know how to play alongside in-game friends, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the game and select the required game mode to be played.

Open the game and select the required game mode to be played.

Press on the invite button present on the top right of the screen.

Once the players are good to go, press on the start button and the matchmaking will commence.