How to get custom room cards in Free Fire 2020

How to get custom room cards in Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
How to get custom room cards in Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Nishant
ANALYST
Modified 08 Aug 2020, 07:46 IST
Feature
Free Fire allows players to create custom rooms and play alongside friends. To create a custom room, they need to have a room card, but many do not know how to acquire them. So, in this article, we discuss how players can get a custom room card in the game.

How to get a custom room card in Garena Free Fire

Custom room cards aren’t available for free, and players have to purchase them from the in-game store. They have to follow these steps to buy the card:

Step 1: Open the game, click on the store icon present on the left side of the screen.

Press on the store icon
Press on the store icon

Step 2: The in-game store opens, click on the ‘Items’ tab.

Click on the
Click on the 'Items' tab

Step 3: In this tab, find the ‘room card’. 

Step 4: Click on the purchase button to acquire a room card; it would cost 100 diamonds. 

Press on the purchase button
Press on the purchase button

There’s another way to obtain a custom room card. A room card is present as a reward in guild tournaments, and a guild would have to get 1800 Dog Tags to obtain the room card. 

Here’s how players can create a custom room in Free Fire and enjoy playing with friends.

  • Step 1: Press on the mode change option present on the top-right corner of the main menu.
  • Step 2: Click the ‘Custom’ button present on the bottom right of the screen.
  • Step 3: Click the ‘Create’ option and set the required settings of the room.
  • Step 4: Once the people join the room, the players can start the match.

It is important to note that a minimum of 10 members are required to start a battle royale match in a custom room.

Published 08 Aug 2020, 07:46 IST
