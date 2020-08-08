How to get custom room cards in Free Fire 2020

Free Fire allows players to create custom rooms and play alongside friends. To create a custom room, they need to have a room card, but many do not know how to acquire them. So, in this article, we discuss how players can get a custom room card in the game.

How to get a custom room card in Garena Free Fire

Custom room cards aren’t available for free, and players have to purchase them from the in-game store. They have to follow these steps to buy the card:

Step 1: Open the game, click on the store icon present on the left side of the screen.

Press on the store icon

Step 2: The in-game store opens, click on the ‘Items’ tab.

Click on the 'Items' tab

Step 3: In this tab, find the ‘room card’.

Step 4: Click on the purchase button to acquire a room card; it would cost 100 diamonds.

Press on the purchase button

There’s another way to obtain a custom room card. A room card is present as a reward in guild tournaments, and a guild would have to get 1800 Dog Tags to obtain the room card.

Here’s how players can create a custom room in Free Fire and enjoy playing with friends.

Step 1: Press on the mode change option present on the top-right corner of the main menu.

Press on the mode change option present on the top-right corner of the main menu. Step 2: Click the ‘Custom’ button present on the bottom right of the screen.

Click the ‘Custom’ button present on the bottom right of the screen. Step 3: Click the ‘Create’ option and set the required settings of the room.

Click the ‘Create’ option and set the required settings of the room. Step 4: Once the people join the room, the players can start the match.

It is important to note that a minimum of 10 members are required to start a battle royale match in a custom room.