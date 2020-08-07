How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire. They can be used to make several purchases from the in-game store, including the Elite Pass. However, Free Fire Diamonds don't come for free and need to be purchased using real money.

Several legitimate top-up websites can be used to purchase Diamonds, and Codashop is one of them. In this article, we discuss how the players can top-up Free Fire Diamonds through Codashop.

Also Read: How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido.

What is Codashop?

Codashop (Picture Courtesy: codashop)

Codashop is a renowned top-up website that is trusted by millions across the globe. You can visit the site to top-up the in-game currency instantly to your account.

Here is the price list:

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds

INR 240 - 310 Diamonds

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds

The prices are very similar to that of the in-game store. However, what makes Codashop stand out is the regular offers that the website runs throughout the year. Currently, new users receive 2x Victory Wings gun box for free and get a cashback of up to Rs 300, if they top-up using PayTM.

Advertisement

Payment methods offered by Codashop (Picture Courtesy: codashop.com)

There are three payment methods for Indian users – PayTM, UPI and Netbanking.

How to top-up Free Fire diamonds using Codashop

The players need to follow these steps to top-up diamonds in Free Fire using Codashop.

Step 1: Visit the official Codashop website; click here to visit the site.

Step 2: There are several games available, select Free Fire.

Step 3: Choose the number of diamonds to top-up and select a payment option.

Step 4: The diamonds will be added directly to your account after successful payment.

'Note: This article is for beginners, while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.'