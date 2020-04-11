Free Fire: Can Free Fire be downloaded and installed on JioPhone?

Is it possible to install Garena Free Fire on JioPhone?

There are a lot of methods listed on the internet that claim to do so.

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale mobile games available for free download on Android and iOS devices. The game has racked up over 100M+ downloads on the Google Playstore, with a 4.4-star rating. Free Fire stacks up 50 players on a remote island where they need to battle against each other to emerge as the winner.

People with JioPhone wish to play this fabulous game. Thus, they search for methods to download Free Fire on their phones. You will find a number of videos and articles on the internet claiming ways to install the game on JioPhone. But the fact of the matter is that Free Fire cannot be installed on JioPhone by any means.

Why can't Free Fire be installed on JioPhone?

Despite its small size and low RAM requirements, it is impossible to install Garena Free Fire on JioPhone. The reasons for the same are as follows:

# Free Fire is available for Android and iOS devices only. JioPhone runs on KaiOS that is not a compatible platform for the game. KaiOS can run Facebook, Whatsapp, YouTube, etc., but it is not possible to run Free Fire on it.

# Additionally, JioPhone has a small screen size, and thus there is little space for the control buttons and other game graphics to be displayed on the screen.

# Owing to the type of controls and movements it features, Free Fire requires a touch screen smartphone. JioPhone has a QWERTY keypad that makes it impossible to even log in to the game.

Thus, it is suggested that prospective gamers buy a smartphone to play Free Fire instead of wasting their time trying to figure out ways of installing the game on their JioPhones.