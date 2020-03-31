Free Fire: How to get free characters and character level cards during Kapella Patch event

Free Fire have made an in-game announcement regarding the Kapella patch, which is going to be out soon.

The players will have to login daily during the event period to collect free characters and character level cards.

The Free Fire OB21 update is going to be released in April, which will bring in new character Kapella, new pet Ottero, Kill Secured Mode and much more. Now Garena Free Fire have also made an in-game announcement regarding the Kapella patch, which is going to be out soon.

Certain events have been introduced in the game where the Free Fire players can get many paid characters for free. Along with this, the players can also collect and exchange the tokens with a bunch of in-game rewards.

How to get free characters in Free Fire

Event Period: 30 March (04:00:00) to 12 April (03:59:59)

Free Characters

The players will have to login daily during the event period to collect free characters and character level cards. Here are the rewards that the players can get during the event, based on their login times:

Login for one day to get 'Nikita'

Login for three consecutive days to get 'Moco'

Login for five consecutive days to get 'Miguel'

Login for eight consecutive days to get 'Rafael'

Login for 10 consecutive days to get 'Shani'

Login for 11 consecutive days to get 'Character Lvl. 4 Card'

Gather patch energy event

Event Period: 4 April (04:00:00) to 6 April (03:59:59)

Gather Patch Energy

The players will have to shoot the patch energy core while playing the match to gather patch energy. The FF Gift Box coupons can be used for redeeming rewards like Universal Fragment and Character Level Cards.