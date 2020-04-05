Free Fire: How to get free Magic Cube Fragments in Free Fire?

The event will begin on the 8th of April after the release of OB21 update.

Players can get 50x free Magic Cube Fragments in the event.

Free Fire Magic Cube

The Free Fire OB21 update is set to be rolled out on the 8th of April and once the update hits the global server, a bunch of new events would come to the fore in the game. This time, Garena has decided to introduce a free Magic Cube Event upon the release of the latest update, through which players can collect 50x Magic Cube fragments by completing the event.

In Free Fire, Magic Cube can be obtained by collecting 100x Magic Cube fragments and then assembling them into a single piece. By using that Magic Cube, players can get various types of exclusive bundles for free.

Here are the steps on how to collect these 50x Magic Cube Fragments, along with the entire details of the event.

Free Fire Magic Cube Event Details:

Event Period: 8 April 2020 to 13 April 2020

Magic Cube Event

Update the Free Fire to latest OB21 update from Google Playstore

Open and login on Free Fire on 8th of April

Go to the events section

Claim your 10x magic fragments

Repeat all the above-listed steps for the next four days to get all the 50x pieces

Note: Updating the game to the latest version is necessary. Else, the reward would not be given.

As mentioned, 100x fragments are required to form a Magic Cube. In this case, players can purchase the rest of 50x pieces from the store section or can wait for another Magic Cube event in the future.