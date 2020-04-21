Free Fire: How to get free rewards in Free Fire during BalleBaazi Event

Free Fire

The BalleBaazi event on Free Fire has been rolled out and the glitches that players encountered previously during the event have also been fixed by Garena. In the BalleBaazi event, players can get a bunch of gift items upon spending some diamonds. Additionally, players will have to play a cricket game to win exciting Free Fire rewards.

The BalleBaazi event commenced on 20th April and the event is slated to end on 26th April. During these six days, the developers have given a chance to Free Fire players to redeem some items in the game, including weapon skins, emotes and crates.

BalleBaazi Event

Here are the steps to participate in the event along with how one can earn rewards.

How to Participate in Free Fire's BalleBaazi Event?

Open the Events section in the game

Locate the BalleBaazi event on the list

Spend the Diamonds or Gold to enter the event

As mentioned in the last step, there are two ways to enter the event. The first one is through Diamonds and the second revolves around spending Gold. Moreover, the rewards offered are also different.

Players are required to collect points by playing a cricket game. A pointer will move quickly under the screen which will decide the number of points. If the player manages to hit the button on a green bar, six points will be rewarded.

How to get free rewards in BalleBaazi Event?

After earning points by playing the game, the players have to wait for the gift items. Redeeming the prizes is a straightforward task. For this, players have to click on the Redemption button located on the right side of the bat. Once that is done, the whole list of rewards will appear on the screen.

Rewards list

Before redeeming the rewards, one must ensure that one has the requisite point balance to claim it. For instance, a Famas skin can be redeemed for around 24 points. If the player doesn't have enough points, an error message will popup, stating 'Insufficient Points Balance'.

When the event was released previously, players had encountered some network glitches. Subsequently, the event page wasn't loading. However, the developers have fixed the bugs now and the players can play and win exclusive items in the game.