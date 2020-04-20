Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max, an upcoming enhanced and upgraded version of the standard Free Fire game, is under development by Garena. A few days back, when the developers opened the testing for the Max version, fans got excited to try out this application. However, the game is presently only available to a few members, and is expected to officially roll out for everyone very soon.

We are all aware of this forthcoming release, but still, there are a lot of players who are unaware of the differences between Free Fire Max and Free Fire. Moreover, there are a lot of questions among players about the new features in Free Fire Max.

Clearing all these doubts, this article will cover five key differences of this upcoming version (Free Fire Max) with the standard one (Free Fire).

5 Differences Between Free Fire Max and Free Fire

#1 Better Graphics Quality

Graphics quality is a major difference between Free Fire and Free Fire Max.

In the standard version, players are already familiar with the quality of graphics in the game. Upgrading this feature, players will see better graphics in Free Fire Max, giving an enhanced experience to gamers.

#2 Game Size

Garena Free Fire Max Game Size

The game size is another significant difference between the two versions.

Presently, the standard version of Free Fire comes in at around 500MB. But for the Max version, the game size may go up to 1.5GB. Therefore, the new version will also lead to more consumption of storage space and battery usage.

#3 Improved Draw Distance

Draw Distance

The draw distance is a term that refers to the measure of how far from a player, an object will be rendered.

In the Max version, the officials will introduce a better drawing distance through which players can view the whole map from a particular point. Furthermore, it will also make it easier for players to spot enemies situated afar.

#4 High Resource usage

From the above point, it is clear the graphics quality will improve in the upcoming version. But to handle it well, more resources would be required to run it. Free Fire Max will consume more CPU, GPU, and RAM than Free Fire. As per expectations, the Max version will run smoothly on phones having 4GB RAM capacity or more.

#5 New Features

Max Lobby

The newer version of Free Fire also means new features will be added to the game.

As per some unofficial sources and recorded game-play videos, Garena will introduce a bunch of new features like Characters, Lobbies, Abilities, and more in Free Fire Max. In addition, players can also see new maps which were not there in the standard version of Free Fire.

Undoubtedly, Free Fire Max will provide the next level of gaming experience to players. But we can't ignore the fact that players having low spec devices would not be able to play the game smoothly. The Max version is specially made for high-end smartphones, that would enable the game to run at the highest possible graphic settings.