What is Free Fire Max and other FAQ's about the upcoming Max version

Garena is gearing up to release the next update of Free Fire, i.e. OB21 update, and along with this, the developers are also working on an upgraded version of Free Fire - Free Fire Max.

It has been reported that developers have made the Free Fire Max application available to few early testers and it is expected to release soon for everyone.

However, many players still have several doubts and are unfamiliar with quite a few aspects of the Max version.

Here are some of the FAQ's regarding Free Fire Max which will help our readers know more about the upgraded version of Free Fire.

What is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max is the upgraded and enhanced version of one of the most popular mobile Battle Royale games - Free Fire. As of now, the Max version of Free Fire is only available for few players and some unofficial sources have reported that Garena will soon roll out Free Fire Max for all the Indian influencers.

What is the release date of Free Fire Max?

The release date of the Free Fire Max application has not been announced yet, but it is expected to release with Free Fire's OB21 update. The Golden Pass will end in the game soon and like every time, developers will push out a new update after the end of the previous season.

What is the difference between Free Fire Max and the Free Fire standard version?

This is the most important and frequently asked question by players. The major difference between the Max and the Standard version are the in-game graphics.

Free Fire Max version has the Super Ultra graphics, while the standard Free Fire runs on Ultra Graphics.

Thus, the Free Fire Max version is only meant for players who have high-end devices. There was a large audience that wasn't able to enjoy premium graphics in the previous version of the game, and this issue will be resolved in the Max version.

In simple words, players can enjoy better graphics in Free Fire Max.

Apart from this, the Max version will also feature a bunch of custom themes in Lobby, various new characters, and other modifications in the game.

How to download Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max can be downloaded from the official Google Play Store application. However, as of 26th March, the game is still pending to be released in the market, and as mentioned earlier, only a few players have access to it.

What are the minimum requirements for Free Fire Max?

The minimum requirements for Free Fire Max have not been announced officially yet, but most probably, devices with 4GB RAM or more can smoothly run Free Fire Max on Super Ultra Graphics without having any lag issues.

However, smartphones with less than 4GB RAM can still play the Max version at medium graphic settings.

Most recently, Garena released the Advanced Server for Free Fire OB21 update and players can experience this futuristic update in advance by downloading the Advanced Server application.