Free Fire: How to register for Free Fire India Championship 2020

Garena Free Fire has announced Free Fire India Championship 2020 the first-ever major tournament for the Indian Region. The tournament offers a massive prize pool of ₹35,00,000 and the registrations for the same has already started. The players can register with their squads before 26th January.

Here is the step by step guide of how to register for Free Fire Championship 2020.

How to register in Free Fire India Championship 2020

Follow the steps mentioned below, to register for Free Fire India Championship 2020:

Visit the Free Fire Indian Championship 2020 official website.

Click on the Register Now, and a pop up will appear.

Fill the name of your squad and then the leader of the team will need to fill his/her details.

The details that the players need to fill while registering are:

Player UID Name Nationality Date of Birth Government ID Number Contact Number E-mail address

Fill up the above information for all the players and verify all the details before the final submission. Once the form is submitted, then nothing can be modified.

Click on Submit button to complete the registration process.

Note: The first 6048 teams that will register for the tournament will be selected for the Online Qualifiers.

The tournament is divided into three stages, and the complete schedule is yet to be announced.