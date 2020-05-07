Access token invalid, please relogin

Free Fire servers were taken down for maintenance on 7 May 2020, from 8:00 am IST (GMT +5:30) to 5:00 pm IST (GMT +5.30). After the maintenance break was over, the players were supposed to login and resume playing matches. But most of the players were unable to do so.

After the maintenance break got over a huge number of players started getting an error which read: 'Access token invalid, please relogin'. The players started panicking about their account data, wondering whether their accounts were banned for some reason.

Let's find out what this error is, and how to resolve it.

Access token invalid, please relogin error in Free Fire

Why is Free Fire not opening?

According to Garena, there is an ongoing technical issue with almost all the servers globally. They have already acknowledged the error and are working on it, so the players need not panic; their accounts and data are safe and secure.

Here is the official announcement made by Garena Free Fire on their Facebook page:

Dear Survivors, We are aware that some of you are unable to login to the game. Our developers are aware of the technical issue and are working to resolve this as soon as possible. We will update you as soon as this is resolved. We thank you for your patience and support! Thank you!

The developers had taken the servers down for maintenance and to increase their size, thus providing the players a better and smoother gaming experience. They have clarified that it was not a patch update, and that there would be no new feature added to the game during this period.

Meanwhile, Kalahari Map has been added to CS Mode, which makes the gameplay more exciting.

Advertisement

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Servers to go under maintenance on 7th May 2020