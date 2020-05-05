Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire pushes out regular updates to fix bugs and introduce new features in the game to improve user experience. Considering the increase in the player base of Free Fire, the developers have decided to increase the server size to provide players a better and smoother gaming experience.

As announced by Free Fire, there will be a maintenance break on 7th May 2020. During this period no one would be able to enter the game. Here are the details of Free Fire's scheduled maintenance break.

Details of Free Fire's Maintenance Break

Free Fire's Maintenance Notice

Garena Free Fire made an in-game announcement where they confirmed that the in-game servers would go under maintenance for a few hours. They also clarified that it is not a patch update and there would be no new feature added to the game during this period.

Players would be able to play again once the maintenance work is over. The time period of this scheduled maintenance break, as announced by Garena Free Fire, is as follows:

Start time: 8:00 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 7th May 2020

End time: 5:00 pm IST (GMT +5.30) on 7th May 2020

The announcement from Free Fire in this regard is as follows:

As the number of players increase, we have found a need to upgrade and increase our server to provide a better and smoother gameplay experience for everyone! As such, please note that there will be a maintenance on 7th May, at 08:00 - 17:00 (GMT +5:30).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, players have been requesting for the addition of the CS mode to more maps to make the Free Fire game-play more exciting.

Thus, the developers are scheduled to incorporate Clash Squad Mode to the Kalahari Map on 7th May 2020. It is to be noted that only the casual mode will be available to play on Kalahari Map right now.

Also Read: Garena launches its dedicated app for gaming videos, BOOYAH!

.