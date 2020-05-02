Free Fire: Kalahari Clash Squad Mode release date announced officially

Kalahari Map coming to Clash Squad Mode

Free Fire has a lot of different modes and maps through which players enjoy various kinds of actions and experiences. Clash Squad Mode is one of these famous modes in Garena Free Fire but was, till now, only available to play on Bermuda Map.

Players were demanding the addition of the mode to more maps to make the gameplay even more exciting. The developers of Free Fire have considered the feedback given by the players and have now decided to make the Clash Squad Mode playable on one of the most popular maps in the game, Kalahari.

Kalahari Clash Squad Mode Release Date

In-Game Announcement

The Clash Squad Mode will be released on the Kalahari Map on 7th May 2020. It is to be noted that only the casual mode will be available to play on Kalahari Map right now. The in-game announcement by Garena Free Fire is as follows:

Dear Survivors, Starting from 7 May, 7 pm (GMT +8), CS Mode (Casual) will be available on the Kalahari map! Are you ready for extreme 4v4 matches in a desert setting and new environment? Ged your Squad ready now!

Kalahari Map was introduced in the OB20 update and became immensely popular among players. Recently, Free Fire Rank Mode Season 15 has also begun. In this, the Rank Token rewards are updated along with the addition of new in-game items in the Rank Mode. In thr new season, the Snow Warrior and Deep Frost costumes have been removed, while the exclusive Desert Wrath costume has been added to the game.

