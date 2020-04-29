Free Fire Season 24 Forsaken Creed Elite Pass complete rewards list; pre-order now

Free Fire Forsaken Creed Season 24 Elite Pass

Garena Free Fire has officially announced that the next season of 24 Elite Pass Forsaken Creed, will be launched soon. The pre-order of the Forsaken Creed Elite Pass has also started. Free Fire is giving a grenade skin called 'Ancient Gloo Wall' as an exclusive reward for pre-ordering the elite pass.

Free Fire has revealed the awards that the players will get after unlocking the pass on their official YouTube Channel. This elite pass and the rewards are based on the Samurai theme, and here is the complete items list of Free Fire Season 24 Elite Pass.

Free Fire Season 24 Forsaken Creed Elite Pass Rewards List

Forsaken Blade

Forsaken Creed Spikebag

Dragon's Creed

Forsaken Creed Grenade

Pan Forsaken Creed

Gatlin - Forsaken Creed

Forsaken Creed Jeep

Unseen Custodian Bundle and Shadow Custodian Bundle

Pre-ordering the Elite Pass will unlock a few exclusive rewards that will cost 999 Diamonds. The Elite Pass will be filled with samurais, mutants, guns, and plenty of rewards, including the Shadow & Unseen Custodian skin sets.

If you want to pre-order every season's Elite Pass, then you can purchase the subscription to save yourself money. The Elite Pass subscription of each season costs $8.99. Here is a list of the rewards you will unlock on pre-ordering the elite pass.

Elite Pass Pre-order Rewards :

Unlock access to all Elite Pass Rewards worth more than 10,000 Diamonds.

Unlock Elite Challenges to earn more badges.

Increase the daily gold limit by 100.

Display nickname in Glorious Red in the Killfeed.

Get 50 badges and unlock Shadow Custodian immediately.

Acquire tons of Elite Pass exclusive rewards.

