Free Fire Season 24 Elite Pass: How to Pre-Order Forsaken Creed Elite Pass?

Free Fire Season 24 Elite Pass

Garena Free Fire's Season 24 Forsaken Creed Elite Pass has now been made available to pre-order. The new Elite Pass is going to be based entirely on the dragon theme, the trailer of which has also been leaked.

The Free Fire Season 24 Elite Pass will be a huge event full of amazing exclusive rewards, including a jeep skin, Dragon Male, and Female Bundle. Pre-ordering the elite pass will unlock some extra exclusive rewards, and will cost 999 Diamonds. This time, the exclusive pre-order reward is the Ancient Gloo Wall.

How to Pre-Order Season 24 Elite Pass Forsaken Creed?

Pre-Order Event

Players can pre-order the Free Fire Season 24 Elite Pass from the store section, either by spending Diamonds or by buying a subscription.

Here are the complete steps to pre-order the elite pass:

Open the Garena Free Fire app on your device.

Go to the Store section present on the left side of the main screen.

Click on the Forsaken Creed banner, and click on the 999 Diamonds button to confirm your purchase.

If you want to pre-order every season's elite pass, then you can buy the subscription, which will cost you only $8.99/ season. This price is much lower than the regular price.

The action and animation in the leaked trailer below look impressive, and will be enhanced even more before the trailer gets officially released.

Free Fire Season 24 Forsaken Creed Elite Pass Pre-Order Rewards

Here are the rewards that will be unlocked when you pre-order the Elite Pass by either spending Diamonds or buying the subscription:

Advertisement

Rewards unlocked by spending Diamonds:

Unlock access to all Elite Pass Rewards worth more than 10,000 Diamonds.

Unlock Elite Challenges to earn more badges.

Increase daily gold limit by 100.

Display nickname in Glorious Red in the Killfeed.

Get 50 badges and unlock Shadow Custodian immediately.

Acquire tons of Elite Pass exclusive rewards.

Rewards unlocked by buying the subscription:

Unlock each Elite Pass season as it launches.

Get all the pre-order rewards during each season's launch.

Unlock 50 badges immediately to start claiming rewards.

Unlock complete access to the Elite Rewards and Elite Challenges each season.

Get all special Elite Pass exclusive rewards.

Subscription Rewards

The release date of the Season 24 Forsaken Creed Elite Pass has not been released yet, but players can unlock all the exclusive rewards before others by pre-ordering it.

Also Read: Free Fire Latest Redeem Codes: How to get exclusive rewards using redeem code?