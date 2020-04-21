Garena Free Fire Season 24 Dragon Elite Pass Trailer Leaked

Garena Free Fire Season

Free Fire provides a traditional battle royale experience that allows players to form a team or go solo, to be the last survivor among 50 players in the game. The game, released in 2018, has impressive graphics, and a lot of exclusive features. Free Fire has garnered over 500 million downloads on the Google Playstore till date.

Garena Free Fire recently released its Season 23 Elite Pass Agent Paws that was a big hit. The developers of Free Fire, Garena, are now working on Season 24 Elite Pass called 'Dragon Elite Pass'. The Dragon Elite Pass is going to be based entirely on the dragon theme, the trailer of which has been leaked.

Season 24 Elite Pass will be a huge event full of amazing exclusive rewards, including a jeep skin, Dragon Male, and Female Bundle. Moreover, a unique dragon costume will be available for the players having free pass too.

Free Fire Season 24 Elite Pass Trailer

.

Free Fire 24 Elite Pass

The Free Fire Season 24 Elite Pass trailer shows three fighters with fantastic dragon dresses and sword fighting. The action and the animations in the trailer look impressive, and would be enhanced even more before the trailer gets officially released. Here is the trailer uploaded by FREEFIRE BOYS on his YouTube Channel.

The price of the Elite Pass is not known yet, but is expected to be around 499 Diamonds. Just like every season, there will be an Elite Bundle available for about 999 Diamonds. The Elite Pass will also be available for pre-order, and players can buy it to unlock exclusive rewards. The release date for the Elite Pass has not been announced yet, but fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

Free Fire has currently released the OB21 update that brought with it the new character Kapella, pet Ottero, Clash Squad Ranked Mode, and much more. The players can install the latest update of the game via Google Play Store and iOS store.

Advertisement

Also Read: How to get Elite Pass for free in Free Fire?