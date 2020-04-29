Free Fire

Free Fire Rank Mode Season 14 is coming to an end. Players are now getting ready for Rank Mode Season 15 which will start on 30th April 2020 (17:00 hrs, GMT+8:00 hours) in the game.

In this latest season of Rank Mode, Rank Token rewards will be updated along with the addition of new in-game items in the Rank Mode. All the patch notes in the game have been officially released by the developers.

Rank Mode Season 15 Features

Free Fire Rank Mode Season 15

Here is the list of all the changes in Free Fire Rank Mode:

New Rank Token Rewards

The following changes will happen in the Rank Token Store in Rank Season 15:

# 1: The Snow Warrier and Deep Frost costumes will be removed.

# 2: The exclusive Desert Wrath costume will be added.

New Items added to Rank Mode

The following items will be added to the game in Rank Season 15:

# 1: Plasma Gun Thermal Boost advanced attachment.

Advertisement

# 2: AWM Armor-Piercer advanced attachment.

# 3: Thompson (SMG)

# 4: Inhaler (Equipment)

# 5: Glider.

Meanwhile, Free Fire Season 13 Elite Pass Forsaken Creed has been made available for pre-order. This time, the exclusive pre-order reward is the Ancient Gloo Wall. Players can pre-order Free Fire Season 24 Elite Pass from the store section. The new Elite Pass is going to be based entirely on the Samurai theme. Pre-ordering the Elite Pass will unlock a few exclusive rewards that will cost 999 diamonds.

The Elite Pass will be filled with Samurai, mutants, guns and plenty of rewards, including the Shadow & Unseen Custodian skin sets. If you want to pre-order every season's Elite Pass, then you can purchase the subscription to save yourself money. The Elite Pass of each season costs $8.99.

Also Read: Free Fire Elite Pass: Become a gun-wielding, mutant-fighting samurai in latest Elite Pass