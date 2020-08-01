Free Fire: How to unban suspended IDs in 2020

Every gamer fears account suspension or banning, and it is the biggest nightmare that a user could experience. Like most titles, Free Fire also has a stringent policy against cheating, and the game's developers do not condone any such acts. Many players get their accounts suspended for several reasons, which leads them to look for ways to appeal their bans.

In this article, we will discuss the various bans and how players can appeal against the same.

Also read: How to download Free Fire on a laptop

How to unban a Free Fire ID in 2020

The customer service of Garena Free Fire looks after bans. There are several reasons for which an account might get banned in the game. Players have to follow the steps given below to appeal against any account suspension.

Step 1: To appeal a ban, users will have to reach out to Free Fire support. They can click the link given below to visit the webpage and appeal against the ban.

Click here

Step 2: Fill in all required details like the player ID, IGN, level, and describe the reason for lifting the ban. It is essential to note that if there is any mismatch in the necessary details that are provided by players, then the appeal will be disregarded.

Step 3: After filling all the fields correctly, press on the submit button. Free Fire support will then review the ban.

Advertisement

Lifting of the ban or removal of suspension is not guaranteed, however. Players must also note that if they were banned for using hacks or modified versions of the game client, then the appeal request will not be considered.

Before players submit an appeal, they should review the following clauses:

Clauses that players should review before appealing (Picture Courtesy: ffsupport.zendesk.com)

Click here to know more about the appeal against bans.