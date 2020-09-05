Free Fire: How to use Golden Magazines to claim Jai character bundle

The third-anniversary events of Free Fire have just concluded, with the previous month filled with exciting and engaging activities and events. September has just begun, and the developers have already planned and revealed several new events to keep the players glued to the game.

Recently, the developers added a new character, Jai, into the game, and also planned several events around the character, called #BeTheHero. Today, the event calendar was added after the end of the maintenance break.

Also read: Be The Hero event in Free Fire: All you need to know about the Jai character event

The collection of Golden Magazines, which is a part of this event, has already begun. In this article, we will discuss how you can claim the new Jai character bundle.

Free Fire: How to use Golden Magazines to claim the Jai character bundle

It is crucial to note that the users will be able to redeem the bundle only between 13th and 15th September. They can do so by via the 'Redeem Jai's Bundle' tab. Golden Magazines can also be used to redeem the Memory Fragments.

How to collect Golden Magazine in Free Fire

How to collect Golden Magazines in Free Fire

The players have to complete daily missions, like playing a specific amount of games or getting kills, to get Golden Magazines.

Advertisement

The token can be used to claim the Jai's 'Justice Fighter Bundle,' which includes the outfit and displays his unique animation on the spawn island.

Also, the user will get five Golden Magazines by just logging in on 13th September. They will also have an opportunity to purchase the tokens.

As a part of the 'Be the Hero' event, the players will also have a chance to get the Jai character for free. They will have to collect jigsaw pieces to claim the same free of cost. These pieces will be available between the 10th and 13th September, and users will be able to redeem the same for characters from 13th till the end of the event.