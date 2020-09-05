Be The Hero event in Free Fire: All you need to know about the Jai character event

The developers of Free Fire regularly add new events to the game to make it more engaging and exciting. These events not only keep the existing players glued to the game by providing freebies but they also attract newer players to the battle royale.

The most recent event that has been added to the game is called 'Be the Hero'. This event allows players to claim the Jai character for free.

In this article, we will discuss in detail about the Be the Hero event in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: GamingwithNayeem's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

All you need to know about the 'Be The Hero' event in Garena Free Fire

The ‘Be the Hero’ calendar has been added to Free Fire at the end of the maintenance break this morning.

Be the Hero event calendar

Be the Hero event calendar (Image Credit: Garena Free Fire / Facebook)

Advertisement

Collect Golden Magazines to claim Jai character costume (5th to 15th September)

Collect Golden Magazines to claim Jai character costume

Players have to complete daily missions to obtain the ‘Golden Magazine’, which can be used to redeem Jai’s 'Justice Fighter Bundle’.

Collect Jigsaw Pieces to claim Jai character for free (10th-13th September)

Players would have to collect the ‘Jigsaw Pieces‘ during this period. After collecting all the pieces, they will be able to claim the Jai character for free. However, further details regarding this have not been revealed by the developers yet.

Callback friends for Arctic Flame bundle (10th to 13th September)

This event will reward players with the ‘Arctic Flame bundle’ when they call back their friends who have left the game or have been inactive for a long time. The announcement of the details is yet to be made.

Claim Jai character and his costume bundle (Opens 13th September)

Players will be able to redeem the new Jai character between the 13th and 17th of September while the character bundle will be up for grabs only until the 15th.

Login Rewards: Justice Fighter AK and 5 Golden Magazines (13th September)

By logging in on the 13th of September, players will obtain 5 Golden Magazines and an AK-47 Justice Fighter.

Also Read: Black Flag Army's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more