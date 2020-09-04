GamingwithNayeem's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is a quick-paced battle royale game that is immensely popular among mobile gaming enthusiasts. The widespread popularity of the game has resulted in the emergence of several content creators and streamers, who now post regular videos on streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

GamingwithNayeem is a renowned Free Fire content creator and streamer from India. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

GamingwithNayeem's Free Fire ID

GamingwithNayeem's Free Fire ID is 206923045, and IGN is NayeemAlam.

GamingwithNayeem's Stats

Lifetime Stats

Nayeem Alam has played 13112 squad games and emerged victorious in 2990 of them, which equates to a win percentage of 22.80. He has also racked up 55225 kills at a fantastic K/D ratio of 5.46.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has 409 Booyahs out of 1770 games, which converts to a win rate of 23.10%. The popular YouTuber has also notched up 6511 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 4.78.

He also has 161 victories in 1138 solo games. Nayeem has registered 3430 kills with a magnificent K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked Stats

Nayeem Alam has played 193 squad games in the ongoing season. He has triumphed in 26 of them, killing 769 enemies in the process. The Indian content creator has also maintained a K/D ratio of 4.60.

Nayeem has also played 3 Clash Squad games.

His YouTube channel

Nayeem posted his first video on YouTube in August 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 191 videos and amassed 818k subscribers. The content creator has also garnered 55 million views combined.

He also runs a second YouTube channel - LiveWithNayeem, where he frequently streams the game.

Click here to visit his first channel

Click here to visit his other channel

His Social Media

He is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

