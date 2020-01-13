Free Fire Indian Championship receives overwhelming number of registrations causing website overload

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Free Fire Indian championship 2020

The upcoming Free Fire Indian Championship has received an overwhelming number of registrations, which has made the official website inaccessible for several players. The registrations went live on January 11, and within a couple of hours; the website became inaccessible for many because of high traffic. Since then, Garena has reduced the problems, but some players still might face trouble on the website.

Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games right now, and its Esports scene is constantly growing. 2019 saw the first-ever Free Fire World Cup, which was a huge success, and continuing on the momentum, Garena has already announced the Free Fire Indian Championship 2020. Many competitive gaming enthusiasts showed up for the registration, which overloaded the website. However, Garena has noticed the issue, and it will be resolved for everyone soon.

The registrations are open until January 26, so regardless of the issue, players have enough time to register. Free Fire Indian Championship will see top teams from the country battle out for a total prize pool of ₹39,00,000. The tournament is divided into three phases, and Garena is yet to reveal the exact dates, schedule, and location for the tournament, but expect it to arrive soon.