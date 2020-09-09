Free Fire: Jonty Gaming's controls setup and sensitivity settings

Free Fire has changed the gaming industry in the country to a great extent. The game has proved to be a great source of entertainment for players, while also having an exciting competitive side. It has also provided an excellent platform for players to share content on various online media and make a career out of this.

Jonty Gaming is one of the top Free Fire competitive players in the country. He is also a big influencer in the community, with a significant following on social media. His real name is Ajay, and he hails from Delhi. He was a competitive player for Stalwart Esports' Free Fire lineup, and now pays for team Critical X. In this article, we discuss his in-game components.

Jonty Gaming's controls setup and sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Here are his controls setup in the game:

Jonty Gaming's controls setup and sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Basic

#1 Graphics: Standard; Brightness: Classic; FPS: Normal

#2 Minimap: Rotating

Controls

Advertisement

Aim Precision: Default

Left Fire Button: Scope only

Quick Weapon Switch: On

Quick Reload: On

AWM Sniping: Hold fire to scope

Vehicle Controls: Two-handed

Auto Parachute: On

In-Game Tips: Default

Damage Indicator: Classic

Auto-Switch Gun: Off

Visual Effects: Dark

Auto Pickup

Weapons: Off

Armors And Backpacks: Off

Medkits: Off

Ammo: Off

Attachments: Off

Grenades: Off

Camouflage: Off

Event Items: Off

Jonty Gaming's Free fire ID is 180830489, and his IGN is CRX_TG JONTY. Here are his sensitivity settings, which are for different scopes and weapons available in-game:

General: 50%

Red Dot: 100%

2x Scope: 100%

4x Scope: 100%

AWM Scope: 100%

Ajay has over 1.66 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is known for his tips and tricks videos on Free Fire and uploads related to rank push as well. Jonty Gaming does not live stream the game on his channel, however.

The Indian is also quite active on his Instagram account, where he has 323k followers. He shares news and short clips related to his personal life here.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Free Fire.

Also read: Top three online multiplayer games under 100 MB in 2020