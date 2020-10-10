Free Fire: List of all weapons in the game

Weapons are an important aspect of battle royale games like Free Fire. Garena's fast-paced battle royale game offers a wide variety of weapons that players can use on the battlefield. These weapons are divided into several categories like SMGs, ARs, Shotguns, Sniper Rifles, Launchers, LMGs, and more.

Many players who are new to Free Fire do not know much about the guns in the game. In this article, we have compiled a list of all the weapons in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Born2Kill vs Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire: List of all guns in the game

(Note: All the information and photos in this article have been taken from the official website of Garena Free Fire)

As mentioned earlier, the guns in Free Fire have been divided into several categories. Here is the full list of all the weapons in the game:

Launcher

RGS50

Advertisement

RGS50

MGL140

MGL140

M79

M79

Light Machine Guns (LMG)

Gatling

Gatling

Advertisement

M249

M249

Sub Machine Guns (SMGs)

CG15

CG15

P90

P90

MP40

MP40

Advertisement

UMP

UMP

MP5

MP5

VSS

VSS

Thompson

Thompson

Advertisement

Melee

Katana

Katana

Bat

Bat

Grenade

Grenade

Pan

Pan

Advertisement

Machete

Machete

Assault Rifles (ARs)

AN94

AN94

XM8

XM8

M60

M60

Advertisement

SVD

SVD

Famas

Famas

M4A1

M4A1

AK

AK

Advertisement

SKS

SKS

Groza

Groza

M14

M14

Scar

Scar

Advertisement

Heatgun

Heatgun

AUG

AUG

Parafal

Parafal

Pistols:

Treatment Gun

Treatment Gun

Advertisement

M500

M500

M1873

M1873

USP

USP

G18

G18

Advertisement

Desert Eagle

Desert Eagle

Hand Cannon

Hand Cannon

Shotguns (SG)

Spas12

Spas12

M1014

M1014

M1887

Advertisement

M1887

Bows

Crossbow

Crossbow

Sniper Rifles (SRs)

Kar98K

Kar98K

AWM

AWM

M82B

Advertisement

M82B

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods!)

Also Read: 30 best Free Fire guild names in October 2020