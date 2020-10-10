Free Fire: List of all weapons in the game

Weapons are an important aspect of battle royale games like Free Fire. Garena's fast-paced battle royale game offers a wide variety of weapons that players can use on the battlefield. These weapons are divided into several categories like SMGs, ARs, Shotguns, Sniper Rifles, Launchers, LMGs, and more.
Many players who are new to Free Fire do not know much about the guns in the game. In this article, we have compiled a list of all the weapons in Garena Free Fire.
Free Fire: List of all guns in the game
As mentioned earlier, the guns in Free Fire have been divided into several categories. Here is the full list of all the weapons in the game:
Launcher
RGS50
MGL140
M79
Light Machine Guns (LMG)
Gatling
M249
Sub Machine Guns (SMGs)
CG15
P90
MP40
UMP
MP5
VSS
Thompson
Melee
Katana
Bat
Grenade
Pan
Machete
Assault Rifles (ARs)
AN94
XM8
M60
SVD
Famas
M4A1
AK
SKS
Groza
M14
Scar
Heatgun
AUG
Parafal
Pistols:
Treatment Gun
M500
M1873
USP
G18
Desert Eagle
Hand Cannon
Shotguns (SG)
Spas12
M1014
M1887
Bows
Crossbow
Sniper Rifles (SRs)
Kar98K
AWM
M82B
Published 10 Oct 2020, 13:28 IST