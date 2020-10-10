Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Free Fire: List of all weapons in the game

Garena Free Fire has an array of weapons for players to choose from (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire has an array of weapons for players to choose from (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)
Nishant
ANALYST
Modified 10 Oct 2020, 13:31 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Weapons are an important aspect of battle royale games like Free Fire. Garena's fast-paced battle royale game offers a wide variety of weapons that players can use on the battlefield. These weapons are divided into several categories like SMGs, ARs, Shotguns, Sniper Rifles, Launchers, LMGs, and more.

Many players who are new to Free Fire do not know much about the guns in the game. In this article, we have compiled a list of all the weapons in Garena Free Fire. 

Also read: Born2Kill vs Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire: List of all guns in the game

(Note: All the information and photos in this article have been taken from the official website of Garena Free Fire)

As mentioned earlier, the guns in Free Fire have been divided into several categories. Here is the full list of all the weapons in the game:

Launcher

RGS50

Advertisement
RGS50
RGS50

MGL140

MGL140
MGL140

M79

M79
M79

Light Machine Guns (LMG)

Gatling

Gatling
Gatling
Advertisement

M249

M249
M249

Sub Machine Guns (SMGs)

CG15

CG15
CG15

P90

P90
P90

MP40

MP40
MP40
Advertisement

UMP

UMP
UMP

MP5

MP5
MP5

VSS

VSS
VSS

Thompson

Thompson
Thompson
Advertisement

Melee

Katana

Katana
Katana

Bat

Bat
Bat

Grenade

Grenade
Grenade

Pan

Pan
Pan
Advertisement

Machete

Machete
Machete

Assault Rifles (ARs) 

AN94

AN94
AN94

XM8

XM8
XM8

M60

M60
M60
Advertisement

SVD

SVD
SVD

Famas

Famas
Famas

M4A1

M4A1
M4A1

AK

AK
AK
Advertisement

SKS

SKS
SKS

Groza

Groza
Groza

M14

M14
M14

Scar

Scar
Scar
Advertisement

Heatgun

Heatgun
Heatgun

AUG

AUG
AUG

Parafal

Parafal
Parafal

Pistols:

Treatment Gun

Treatment Gun
Treatment Gun
Advertisement

M500

M500
M500

M1873

M1873
M1873

USP

USP
USP

G18

G18
G18
Advertisement

Desert Eagle

Desert Eagle
Desert Eagle

Hand Cannon

Hand Cannon
Hand Cannon

Shotguns (SG)

Spas12

Spas12
Spas12

M1014

M1014
M1014

M1887

Advertisement
M1887
M1887

Bows

Crossbow

Crossbow
Crossbow

Sniper Rifles (SRs)

Kar98K

Kar98K
Kar98K

AWM

AWM
AWM

M82B

Advertisement
M82B
M82B

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods!)

Also Read: 30 best Free Fire guild names in October 2020

Published 10 Oct 2020, 13:28 IST
Garena Free Fire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी