Free Fire Lite for Android: Is it legal?

Garena, the developers of Free Fire, often bring regular updates to the game to enhance the overall gameplay experience for their users. Several changes are brought to the game with each update, making it heavier in terms of size and graphics. This makes it difficult for low-end devices to run the renowned battle royale game efficiently.

Users with low-end phones have subsequently been on the lookout for ways to play Free Fire without burdening their devices. In the process of doing so, many of them have resorted to the use of modded versions of the game like Free Fire Lite.

In this article, we discuss the legality of Free Fire Lite and the consequences of using such a version of the game.

What is Free Fire Lite?

Free Fire Lite is the modified version of the game client with removed textures, graphics and more. It was made explicitly for the users with low-end devices to enable them to run Free Fire more smoothly.

Is Free Fire Lite legal?

According to the Anti-Hack FAQ on the official Free Fire website, the use of any unauthorised third-party application not released by Garena as well as the modification of the game client are considered cheating.

A snippet from the Anti-hack FAQ on the official Garena Free Fire website (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. Once found guilty of cheating, users will be permanently suspended from the game. In May alone, Garena banned over 90000 players for the use of unethical means in the game.

Players should, therefore, avoid all such modified versions of the game like Free Fire Lite.

Conclusion

Players should note that even if these mods work, they are never recommended to use such third-party applications as they are illegal.

In addition, they should also refrain from using applications like GFX tools to enhance the gameplay as it is also considered cheating.

