Free Fire mod APK unlimited diamonds download: All you need to know

In-game currencies are required to make all transactions in Free Fire. The game has two such money types — diamonds and coins. Players need to spend diamonds to get most exclusive items in the game. But they are also required to pay out of their pockets to get these diamonds, though coins can be obtained for free.

Many players crave these items, but purchasing diamonds isn't a viable option. Thus, they look for alternative ways to get diamonds, and could come across illicit mods like the unlimited diamond mod APK.

We talk about the legitimacy and legality of such a mod.

What is the Free Fire unlimited diamonds mod APK?

It is an illegally modified version of the game client that provides players with an infinite amount of diamonds. However, this is not true. Since Free Fire is a several-based game, the currency's data is stored on the server of the game. So, all such mod APKs are fake and do not work. The only legal means of obtaining diamonds is by purchasing them.

Is the Free Fire unlimited diamonds mod APK legal?

The usage of such a mod APK is 100% illegal, and players shouldn't use them under any circumstances.

According to the anti-hack FAQ of Garena, usage of any third-party application that is not developed by them or using a modified version of the game client is considered as cheating. Garena has a zero-tolerance policy against any form of fraud.

A snippet from the anti-hack FAQ (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

When players are caught cheating, their accounts will be suspended permanently. Also, the devices that are used for fraud will be banned.

Conclusion

Players should stay away from all such modified applications and never download and use them. Their usage is not allowed and never recommended.