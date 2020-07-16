Free Fire Max APK and OBB download link for Android

Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Garena Free Fire. The game is developed to fulfil the long-standing demand by Free Fire players for better graphics. It will be a separate application and will have advanced graphics and animations like new play zone effect, animated login videos, etc.

Free Fire Max has already generated a lot of buzz. The fans cannot wait for the game to release globally. Recently, the second beta testing phase of Free Fire Max got over. The players can download the game from the APK and OBB links mentioned below.

Free Fire Max APK and OBB Download Link

APK file: https://bit.ly/2CFiP8R (42 MB)

OBB file: https://bit.ly/2ZwlBWI (881 MB)

Free Fire Max

Click on the links above and download the APK and OBB files. Locate the downloaded files and install the Free Fire MAX. apk file. Allow installation from unknown sources by navigating to Settings > Safety, and then Privacy > Install Apps from unknown sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder 'com.dts.freefiremax' in Android > OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the Free Fire Max app and enjoy the latest update.

Enhanced Graphics

The game will launch, but the players will not be able to play it as the beta testing phase is over. The game requires at least 1.5 GB of free storage and will run smoothly on devices with 2 GB RAM or more.

Free Fire Max will have its own player base, and both the games can be enjoyed separately. Furthermore, Free Fire Max players will have no added advantage over other players making the game fair for all the players.

