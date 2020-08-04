The competitive nature of Garena Free Fire has led many players to use unethical means to get ahead in the game. Despite knowing the repercussions of using illicit tools, a number of players still succumb to the temptations and are always on the lookout for third-party mods to help them.

In this article, we discuss the ramifications of using one such mod in Free Fire.

Free Fire mod APK 1.51.2: All you need to know

Free Fire mod APK 1.51.2 is the modified version of the game client that provides players with multiple illegitimate features. Several sources have claimed that they can provide users with their own version of this particular mod, which contains several features ranging from unlimited health and ESP to skins.

Other sources also claim that their version of the mod has an anti-ban feature. However, it is essential to note there is no such thing as an anti-ban feature.

If a player is found using any mod in Free Fire, he/she will simply be banned as such practices are prohibited in the game.

Is it Legal?

A snippet from the FAQ on the Free Fire website(Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Advertisement

Garena Free Fire has a very strict policy against cheating. According to the Anti-Hack FAQ present on the game's official website, modifying the game client or using the modified version of the game client will be considered as cheating. The use of such tools will lead to the permanent ban of a player's account. The FAQ section also states that the device used for cheating will also be banned.

A snippet from the FAQ on the Free Fire website (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Conclusion

To conclude, the use of any mods or scripts is not allowed in Free Fire. Even if such mods actually work, players are still not recommended to use them.

Also Read: Free Fire: All the new characters of 2020