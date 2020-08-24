Free Fire mod APK unlimited coins and diamonds download: Is it legal?

It is very difficult to resist the lure of attractive and eye-catching gun skins, characters, costume bundles and other in-game items in Free Fire. However, not all these things are available for free. While most of them can be directly purchased from the in-game shop by spending diamonds, some can be purchased using gold coins.

Players can earn gold coins in Free Fire but would have to pay out of their pockets to get diamonds. Many players subsequently look for shortcuts to get these in-game currencies but often fall prey to fake mod applications or currency generators.

In this article, we will look at the legitimacy of one such mod application.

Also Read: How to use Awakening Shard in Free Fire

What is the Free Fire mod APK unlimited coins and diamonds?

Free Fire diamond generator

All mod applications are the modified version of the game client. The 'Free Fire mod APK unlimited coins and diamonds' supposedly provides players with an indefinite amount of the in-game currencies.

Advertisement

Does it work, and is it legal?

There is a zero possibility of any such mod working. Since Free Fire is a server-based game, all data relating to the currencies are likely stored on the server. So, the only way to attain the currencies would be to purchase them or to obtain them in Free Fire.

Moreover, some of these mods might also be malware disguised as the game and could pose a threat to the device's security.

A snippet from the Anti-Hack FAQ (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

On top of that, this mod is also illegal. The use of third-party applications that are not developed by Garena or the use of any modified version of the game client is considered cheating.

A snippet from the Anti-Hack FAQ (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against any form of cheating, and players who are found guilty of using such mods will be permanently banned from the game. Recently, the developers had banned more than 1 million players from Free Fire.

Conclusion

The use of mods is illegal and prohibited. Players must, therefore, never use such mods under any circumstances.